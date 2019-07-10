A number of years ago at the Seattle Special Olympics, nine contestants who were all either physically or mentally challenged assembled at the starting line for the 100-yard dash. As the gun sounded to start the race, they all headed for the finish line. They were not the swiftest or most agile runners one has ever seen, but they all ran with the fervent desire to do their best and finish the race.
Suddenly, one little boy stumbled on the asphalt, tumbled a few times, came to a stop, and began to cry. The other eight contestants heard the boy’s cry and slowed down to look behind them. Then, something extraordinary occurred.
Seeing the fallen runner, they all turned around and went back! Yes, every one of them ran back to help the little boy. One runner, a girl with Down syndrome, bent down, kissed him, and said, “This will make it better.” At that point, all nine linked arms and walked together to the finish line. Everyone in the stadium stood, and the cheering seemed to go on forever.
Paul wrote in Colossians 3:12-14, “So, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience; bearing with one another, and forgiving each other, whoever has a complaint against anyone; just as the Lord forgave you, so also should you. Beyond all these things put on love, which is the perfect bond of unity.”
I remember a poster hanging on my bedroom wall as a child. It read, “The only problem with the rat race is ... the rats are winning!” Although the world focuses on itself, Jesus focused on us. In turn, He wants us to focus on one another. When we pay so much attention to ourselves that we fail to notice those around us, we may win in the race of life, but we will lose in the race of love. And, without love, the only thing you are left with is a bunch of rats! Think about it ... and about others.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
