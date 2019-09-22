By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Despite the financial climate of 2008, or perhaps because of it, Paul Tharpe, with the support of his wife, Paula, opened Wings of Eagles Christian Books and Gifts at the Main Street Center plaza in uptown Lake Placid. After a decade of seeing to the needs of the community, he is selling the store to Trey and Angela Hunter.
The new owners will keep the Christian store and gift shop and have also bought Paula’s business, Trinity Enterprises, the custom decal shop that is in the back of Wings of Eagles. The decal shop has a heavy online following. The more visible bookstore will be renamed Trinity Books and Gifts.
Wings of Eagles will officially close on Sept. 30, and Trinity Books and Gifts will open on Oct. 1.
“We started off great, and we had a good run,” Paul Tharpe said. “I thought it was something I could do. I felt comfortable talking to people.”
Tharpe said he was in sales before and liked to have customer interaction. More than that, he felt God led him to open the store. There was one other Christian bookstore in town at the time, but he felt it was antiquated.
There were several factors for him deciding to sell the business. Mostly, Tharpe said, it was time to retire.
“I feel like I have run my run,” Tharpe said. “I feel like turning it over to someone young. He will come in with his own fresh ideas. He will have the other business (decals) as a good support. It has been enjoyable. I truly haven’t done it for the money.”
Tharpe wanted to thank his loyal customers who have shopped with them over the years. He also said he will miss the clients that he has become friendly with over the years and those he has prayed for and with.
Trey Hunter and his wife moved here to buy the business and both couples feel God was in the middle of the sale. The Hunters are originally from Tennessee but have lived all over the country. Hunter feels it is a good fit because he worked with Lifeway Christian Bookstores for 15 years. When Lifeway went under, the couple decided to be near their Lake Placid family. The rest as they say, is history; or in this case, the future.
Hunter has been learning the ropes for both companies. They have eight children with five at home. He plans to make changes and update inventory as he sees what the community wants and needs.
Hunter is working on determining the business hours. Watch for a grand opening soon.
