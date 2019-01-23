The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of January gives anglers a slow moving twenty degree cold front which will keep temperatures in the mid-sixties for a daily high until next month.
Medium to strong winds will dominate over the next five days. The moon underfoot period will occur during the daily high water temperature periods from 2-6 p.m. through the weekend. So anglers will need to factor the wind direction and speed daily and be on the water from lunch to the supper hour.
By this weekend fishing during the sunset period will be the better plan. A slow retrieve speed with several pauses will be essential to attract strikes. Creature baits have been producing better than other types of baits in all darker colors. And when I say, “pause” I’m talking at least 30 seconds after the bait falls. Then move it inches and repeat the process.
Best Fishing Days: Today if you can handle the 15 mph southeast wind and then again on weekend just prior to rainfall. It could also be possible that Thursday morning could produce a pre-front feeding migration during the sunrise.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 3:09 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period will move later by an hour.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:20 a.m. and will create a 3-4 rating from 8-11 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level, which is 4-5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Tuesday at 4 a.m. one S68 spillway gate is open 1.60 feet and flowing 300 cubic feet per second to meet agricultural water permit agreements.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
