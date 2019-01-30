The sun was shining, but the air had a chill to it as children and adults enjoyed their day at WinterFest 2019 held at Sebring International Raceway on Saturday. The cooler weather helped the snow to last longer; (yes, we did have snow in Sebring).
“We’re excited to have a new presenting sponsor this year, Dr. T.C. Lackey II,” said Shawn Beumel, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the SunCoast. “We also have three brand new attractions that have never been out to WinterFest before. We have a Zorb Track, Velcro Wall and a snowboard simulator. I am sure these will be a huge hit!”
Other activities included a camouflage slide, rocket ship slide, rock climbing wall, hamster ball track and the crowd favorite, the snow slide! There were two snow slides this year so everyone could enjoy the ride in an inner tube as they slid through the snow.
Archeesha Clarke took little Ariyelle Littmon down the snow slide. Ariyelle laughed and squealed with delight. “It’s so much fun for both of us!”
Some of the food vendor’s included Nut’n Fancy Grillin’, Paradise Hot Dogs, Kona Ice, Funnel Cakes, James Brown Famous Flames BBQ, M&M G.R.I.T.S. and Papa’s Kettle Corn.
Scott Cooper watched while his group of young people enjoyed colorful snow cones. Gracie Beloff, Josiah Beloff, Bentley Cooper and Austin Cooper were enjoying the treat as they visited West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department’s shiny red Engine 9.
“We have several of everyone’s favorites coming back again like the rock climbing wall, power jump station and the trackless train. And of course, we are getting 14 tons of snow!”
Ian Belander with Belander Media Group kept the party energized with music all day. Dance Unlimited performed for the crowd throughout the afternoon.
Local emergency response vehicles (fire truck, air boat, S.W.A.T, Positive Medical Transport) were there along with Smokey the Bear. The trackless train (X-Treme Express Train), with its colorful seating cars, was there. In addition, a race car from Sick Sideways Racing (#99 Mazda – Lemons of Love), was part of the fun.
Carter MacNeill and Ava Giller were getting their faces painted. “We try to come every year. It’s so much fun and lots to do”.
“We’re so thrilled it was chilly,” said Beumel. “It really set the mood for all of our snow.”
WinterFest is the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest fundraiser of the year. They offer community-based and school-based programs. They can provide a child with friendship as well as time and attention that helps them manage the everyday challenges that are part of growing up.
For more information, visit their website at https://bbbssun.org/. Sebring has a local office that services Highlands and Hardee Counties.
