More than Paul Bunyan’s Axe is on the line in college football’s most-played rivalry.
The winner of Saturday’s game between No. 9 Minnesota and No. 13 Wisconsin gets that prized trophy and a spot in the Big Ten title game the following week against No. 2 Ohio State.
There are also conference championship game spots up for grabs Saturday in the ACC and Pac-12 on the final weekend of the regular season. The matchups are already set in the Big 12 (No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Baylor) and SEC (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia).
No. 23 Virginia Tech has won 15 in a row against Virginia, and they play to represent the Coastal Division against No. 3 Clemson for the ACC championship.
No. 6 Utah clinches the Pac-12 South with a win at Colorado or, if the Utes lose, No. 25 Southern Cal goes to the conference title game against No. 14 Oregon.
American Athletic Conference teams hoping to represent the Group of Five in the Cotton Bowl could play each other two weeks in a row. No. 17 Memphis, the West Division co-leader with the tiebreaker over No. 24 Navy, hosts East champ No. 18 Cincinnati.
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 9 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2, No. 12 CFP).
This is their 129th meeting, and the stakes haven’t been this high since the Badgers beat Minnesota in 1963 for a Rose Bowl berth.
After the Golden Gophers’ bid for an undefeated season ended with a loss at Iowa, they bounced back to win at Northwestern. The Badgers have rebounded from back-to-back road losses in October.
Minnesota hasn’t won 11 games since 1904, and hasn’t taken home the Axe in consecutive seasons since 1993-94. The Gophers ended a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin last year, and would get serious consideration for a College Football Playoff spot if they could beat the Badgers and then Ohio State.
