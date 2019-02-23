I recently read an article that contained a list called “Rules To Teach Your Son.” Among many great rules was one that stood out to me: “Don’t let a wishbone grow where a backbone should be.” Too often we hear someone say something to the effect, “I wish I could...,” and you can fill in the blank with any one of a thousand different things.
Fear creates a barrier that leaves many wishing they could do better. Whether it is making a decision to take a new job, buy a new home, ask that person out on a date – only wishing it to happen will never work. You have to lean on that backbone and take a risk, a leap of faith if you will. Could you fail? Absolutely! But the next thing you do is get up, dust yourself off and prepare to leap again. You never know, the next time you fail and get back up may just be that time you achieve exactly what you are after.
Most, if not all of the greatest people in history who made significant changes to the world failed, and failed miserably many times. The difference is, they developed backbone over their wishbone and continued the course until they found a way to make it work. Consider Thomas Edison and his invention of the light bulb. Edison stated “I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Edison exchanged his wishbone for backbone. Edison was also noted having said “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”
Ten thousand ways that won’t work is a pretty daunting idea for many. However, imagine where we might be had Edison only had a wishbone. In the dark, that is where we would be. One more quote from Edison for good measure: “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” That should really open your eyes.
There is a picture of a man walking away from his work in a diamond mine. He apparently dug and dug until he believed his efforts were futile. The picture shows if he had only given just a little more, he would have opened up to an enormous find of diamonds. If he only refused to give up, he would have found that treasure he worked so hard to find.
I believe God tests our drive from time to time. He will place a seed inside us, a seed of great increase. This seed, however, requires us to place an extreme amount of faith into it. Here is where the divide of wishbone and backbone can clearly be seen. Some will be overwhelmed with fear of failure. Others will roll up their sleeves and prepare to dig in for the ride of their lives. I encourage you to seek the challenges that will make you grow. Know there is an adventure when you refuse to be fearful and refuse to only wish you could. Wishes turn into unfulfilled dreams. Unfulfilled dreams can leave you with a mundane life.
Do you want to live with just a wishbone or develop a backbone? I encourage you to take the leap. I leave you with a quote from Erin Hanson, “There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask “What if I fall? Oh but my darling, What if you fly?”
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid. Email him at james.fansler@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.