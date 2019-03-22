In a single god who set the universe on its course and then stepped back to watch, deists believe their deity is the same God of Judeo-Christian tradition, the Constitution refers to the year the Convention created the document as "The year of our lord One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven." The bible played a unique role in helping create the U.S. Constitution. It's predicated on the Declaration of Independence — our national birth certificate, which mentions God four times. There is a great deal of evidence that America's Founders were influenced by Christian ideas.
Virtually all the Founders were devout, orthodox Christians who consciously drew from their religious convictions to answer most political questions. Many claim the Founders were deists, there is virtually no evidence that more than a hand full of civic leaders in the founding era — notably Benjamin Franklin, Ethan Allen, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams — embraced anything approximating this view.
Christianity is not mentioned in the Constitution or Bill of Rights: Founders of the American Republic were influenced by Christian ideas in significant ways. There are many examples. I will mention 3:
1. Founders firmly believed God ordained moral standards.
2. Founders believed humans were created in the imago dei-the image of God.
3. Founders concluded that religious liberty should be extensively protected.
We say yes! It was most certainly created in the image of God and the Bible.
Facts are there to prove such.
John Larsen
Sebring
Slave owning founders were not 'without exception, Christians. One even had an illicit affair with a slave and had there was a child to prove it. Spin it how you like but our laws are not handed down from religious propaganda. It's a popular misconception by those who prefer to believe it but that doesn't make it so.
