If you were there, you have never forgotten. Every time it comes up at a Sebring High School reunion, someone will say, “if only we had video then.”
It was the “The Wizard of Oz” performance at the Sebring High School Auditorium on Feb. 19-20, 1959 – 60 years ago.
The whole idea was that of James Thompson, a musical genius, a graduate of Juilliard, and the chorus director at Sebring High School. There had never been a musical play at SHS before, but Thompson knew he had the right talent at the right time to have a great production.
The main characters were played by Carol Lou Stubbs as Dorothy, Ronnie Sauls as the Scarecrow, Errol Lanier as the Tin Woodman, and Harold Jackson was absolutely perfect as the Cowardly Lion. Linda Piety played the Sorceress of the North (the good witch) and Helen Jane Longbottom was the Wicked Witch of the West. There were Munchkins and Jitterbugs, and the Wizard was played by Tony Cash.
More than 200 students were involved.
Most of the costumes were handmade. For instance, Errol Lanier made his Tin Woodman costume from a barrel, snake leggings, an oil funnel, welding gloves and blue jeans. He painted everything silver. Carol Lou Stubbs said they couldn’t find blue checked material like Dorothy wore in the movie, so they used red striped material. Harold Jackson’s Cowardly Lion costume was rented from someplace in New York.
The play was put on by members of the chorus, senior class and the band. Thompson was in charge of the voice and music. Tom Johnson, the senior class adviser, was in charge of the drama. Paul Gustat, the band director, put together a small group of band members to play all of the music.
Looking back now and realizing how small the stage was, it is amazing how great the sets were. All of the sets were built by students. There was a bridge that the characters went over and off the stage as they sang “We’re Off To See The Wizard.”
Carol Lou recalled, “I was very fortunate to be cast as Dorothy and the four of us worked well together. There was a lot of running as well as dancing. So when we needed to go from one ‘Oz’ area to another, we would leave through the auditorium and run as fast as we could with the guys helping me keep up. It seemed like we ran forever until we re-entered the auditorium and onto the stage. I remember laughing as we sprinted. Thank goodness the four of us didn’t have to sing right away. The whole show was quite an experience.”
When singing “If I Only Had a Heart,” Errol Lanier remembers, “As I used my fist to beat where my heart should be, at the same time Steve Foster beat on the drum in the band. We had a great time.”
Ronnie Sauls has some of the same memories, “I was told I couldn’t try out because I was on the basketball team and it was felt that I wouldn’t be able to make the play practices. I showed up anyway and got the part of the Scarecrow. I had to learn to dance, that was a hoot. I missed a lot of practices and freaked out over learning my lines on time.
“It was in 1959, the same year that the Blue Streak athletics accomplished something that had never been done in the history of the school. We won the Ridge Conference titles in all three major sports (football, basketball and baseball). And to top off that fantastic year, we produced arguably the most memorable musical production Sebring ever saw.”
Hollywood is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Wizard of Oz” this month. It has been 60 years since our school made history. We are happy we were there and can share our memories of our “Wizard of Oz.”
