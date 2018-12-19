SEBRING — On Sunday, a local woman was arrested for reportedly stealing from JCPenney at the Lakeshore Mall, and on Monday she was arrested again for allegedly shoplifting from Sears.
Ericka Sykema Jakayla Wisdom, 27, of Sebring was charged by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies with grand theft of less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property, resisting an officer without violence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, providing a false identification to a law enforcement officer, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
What was taken?
• Wisdom allegedly stole $2,715 from JCPenney in the Lakeshore Mall.
• Video from Sears reportedly shows she stole over $600 in merchandise.
• Deputies believe another $528.37 worth of stolen goods were taken from a Burlington Coat Factory in Polk County.
JCPenney loss prevention staff contacted central dispatch on Sunday and reported that two people were possibly shoplifting in the store. The staff gave a physical description of the two subjects, their clothing and the vehicle that they used to leave the area.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and verified the description of the two females and their clothing. The older suspect, Wisdom, allegedly provided the false name of Keshavia Hickman. The other passenger, a 12-year-old female, was not charged. Instead, she was turned over to family members as the deputy continued the investigation, according to Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy saw clothes with price tags in the back seat of the vehicle, and Wisdom, who was still providing the false name of Hickman, reportedly gave verbal consent for the vehicle to be searched. Several theft prevention tags were found on the clothing items as the deputy searched the back seat and the trunk, the report states.
Wisdom reportedly told the deputy she had purchased the clothes from another female in Lake Placid for $500, but “thought it was too good of a deal.” The deputy reportedly patted her down and asked if she had anything illegal on her, but she denied having anything. However, when she was taken to the jail, a dark green marijuana cigarette was reportedly found in her left back pocket of her shorts. Wisdom also told staff her real name, which was verified by fingerprints.
The manager of Sears contacted the detective investigating the case and reportedly told the detective about video surveillance footage in his store that showed a black female entering Sears, selecting merchandise, concealing it and exiting the store, the report states. The female in the surveillance footage was identified as Wisdom.
A detective made contact with Wisdom at her home on Monday and questioned her about the incident. She was arrested and is currently in jail.
