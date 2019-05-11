LORIDA — A woman who allegedly rushed a sheriff’s deputy and stomped his foot while holding an infant faces charges of battery on an officer and cruelty to a child.
In addition, 28-year-old Samantha Julia Pollack has been charged with resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief property damage of $1,000 or more.
Charges stem from an incident last Saturday when several Highlands County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang-up shortly before 8:43 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive in Lorida.
Everyone arrived in uniform, according to Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.
One of the deputies met Pollack, who was holding an infant at the time. Reports had the age and gender of the infant redacted.
When Pollack saw the deputy, reports said, she fled, claiming he wasn’t police and was there to harm the baby.
She then fled into the house at that address — which reports said she didn’t have permission to do — and locked herself in a bathroom.
In the process of this, reports said, she allegedly charged at the deputy with the baby in her arms.
After the baby was taken from her and given to its father, reports said, she allegedly bit the deputy on the arm and stomped on his left foot.
After she was put in handcuffs and placed in another deputy’s vehicle, reports said, she “became irate and began to kick out the rear windows.”
Allegedly, according to reports, she succeeded in kicking out the passenger door windows on both the driver’s and passenger’s side of the vehicle, causing $1,000 in damage, at least.
She then crawled out of the car and fled on foot, reports said.
After a brief pursuit, reports said, the second deputy took her back into custody.
