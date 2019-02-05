AVON PARK — A lover’s quarrel reportedly ended with a woman striking her boyfriend in the chest with a steak knife.
Zontravia Nakota Brown, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested Sunday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Brown was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Brown has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, the victim, for approximately three years. According to the report, she willfully and intentionally struck him with a steak knife, and he had to be transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.
Brown claimed the victim had been punching her in the face. However, the Sheriff’s deputy noted he did not see any marks, lacerations or swelling indicative of her being beaten in the face. In addition, the testimony of two witnesses did not coincide with Brown’s account of the story, the report states.
