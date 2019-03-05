SEBRING — Two months ago, Mary White found herself fighting not to be homeless again.
She still is. She’s now lived four months in a mobile home park along Pomegranate Avenue in Sebring, just off Sebring Parkway, but is facing eviction.
At the beginning of January, the complaint against her involved homeless people she let camp or hang out there, to avoid the cold or the sun. Now, it’s late rent, which she blames on the 35-day government shutdown that delayed the February Social Security check.
She just got it at the end of the month, she said.
By then, she had an account at the courthouse, along with the eviction filing, to collect the $550 due on her single-wide aluminum-sided trailer, with nailed-shut jalousie windows.
She was able to put $77 toward the rent so far, but also has other expenses.
For now, she has a hearing 2 p.m. March 12 in front of Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour.
Not homeless
When she moved into her home at or near the start of November, she had spent four months homeless — living out of her car — after a lifetime of working as a nurse.
She was living in a place off Sparta Road, but when she couldn’t pay rent there, she also couldn’t afford to move into another place. She and her son slept in her car for a while, including behind a 24-hour laundromat on Lakeview Drive.
It had convenient access to a restroom, until the owner put up cameras and told them they couldn’t park there.
Her friend, Sandy Kooi, who lived on Arbuckle Creek Road, put them up, but then Kooi and her boyfriend ended up getting evicted for letting White sleep outside their place.
Backfired
Once White got her current home, she immediately became a haven for homeless persons she had met who needed a place to stay safe during the day or to rest their heads at night.
“I know I’m not the savior of the world. If I could make one person feel better, that’s what I’ll do,” White said in January.
One friend gave her a crock pot, which she then used to cook up pork and beans to give to anyone who was hungry.
Sometimes people needed to use a bathroom or shower. Sometimes they wanted a place to sit during the day to avoid loitering, trespassing or panhandling charges.
Some wanted to avoid people who sell drugs they needed to avoid.
She had people camped between her house and the back fence line, with a tarp attached to her home serving as a weather-break.
Despite being current on rent and having no disturbances, she received an eviction notice from her landlord because of that.
She said Monday that nearby businesses also complained, including a daycare/kindergarten on the corner.
“All those people I tried to help, it backfired. Everyone started coming,” White said Monday. “I got rid of everybody.”
The makeshift camp behind her mobile home is now gone. She had everyone leave, especially after she found out one woman was injecting heroin.
Staying alive
After smoking 30-40 years, she has lung disease, coughs heavily and relies on an inhaler.
Monday found her at home, talking on the phone, giving a city building official a tour of the house, and sipping from ready-to-drink vitamin-enriched shakes.
Two months ago, she was ready to go “when (God) calls me.” On Monday, she was trying very hard to stay healthy.
She’s called the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless. She’s also in touch with Hope Haven, the homeless transitional housing program operating out of Safari Inn on U.S. 27, but that one has no vacancy.
She wants to make a smooth transition into another apartment, if she must, and avoid having to live on the street again.
