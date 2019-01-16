Deputy Sheriff Todd Harris, center, speaks with occupants of a crew-cab pickup involved in a traffic incident just before noon Wednesday. Initial reports state 83-year-old Maria Delarosa crossed U.S. 27 from west to east at Morrill Street in Avon Park when this truck, driven by 54-year-old Robert Lee, was turning left from Morrill Street onto U.S. 27 South. Delarosa was seriously injured and airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Fault has not yet been assigned.