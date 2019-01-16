AVON PARK — As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, almost an hour and a half after a pedestrian was hit on U.S. 27, Highlands County Sheriff's deputies were still determining fault.
Maria Delarosa, 83, had serious but non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after being hit by a pickup that was turning south onto the highway from Morrill Street in Avon Park. She was transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to AdventHealth Sebring, said Highlands County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, then airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
The driver was 54-year-old Robert Lee of Avon Park. Neither he nor any of his three passengers appeared injured.
Dressel said the woman was in the crosswalk, crossing from the west to east side of the highway.
He also said, as of early Wednesday afternoon, deputies didn't know yet who was at fault in the accident.
The crew-cab pickup was pulling an empty heavy equipment trailer on a fifth wheel hitch. It was stopped in the middle of the intersection, blocking the inside southbound lane.
Deputies had traffic confined to the middle and outside lane throughout the investigation.
