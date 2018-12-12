LAKE PLACID — Akeem Demarries Hill has been charged with attempting to kill a 52-year-old Lake Placid man, but Hill’s girlfriend allegedly tried to get the victim to drop the charges against him.
The shooting occurred in Lake Placid on Nov. 25, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has charged two suspects with second-degree attempted murder in this case — Hill, 28, of Lake Placid, and Jurvoski Tamon Hawthorne Sr., 34, of Lake Placid.
Hill’s girlfriend, Kentaria Jermease Shuler, 19, of Lake Placid, was arrested Monday by authorities. She is being charged with eavesdropping, a third degree felony. A $1,000 bond was set in her case.
The victim told authorities Shuler had called him and told him he should not be pursuing charges against Hill, because it was Hawthorne, not Hill, who had shot at him, the arrest report states.
Shuler allegedly made a second phone call to the victim and told him she had taped their conversation and planned to use the recording to undermine the case against Hill, authorities say. After deputies obtained a search warrant, they were reportedly able to find the taped conversation on Shuler’s phone.
The Highlands News-Sun previously reported that Hill, aka “Quarter Head,” is being charged with the following crimes as a result of the shooting: second-degree attempted murder, assault with intent to commit a felony, using a firearm during a felony, displaying a firearm during a felony, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The victim was driving southbound on Bunche Street in Highway Park on Sunday, Nov. 25. Suddenly, a silver or grey four-door car sped past the victim’s vehicle and stopped short in front and came to rest near Anderson Street.
It was later determined the silver car was driven by Hill. Hawthorne and two unidentified males were passengers in the car.
The victim got out of his vehicle and walked toward Hill’s car. Deputies say that’s when Hill and Hawthorne and a third unidentified man got out of the silver car.
A report also shows that Hill and Hawthorne had semi-automatics in their hands, pointed them at the victim and began shooting. Hawthorne allegedly shouted that he was going to shoot the victim before the first shot. Hawthorne’s arrest report states the two gunmen stood about arm’s length apart from the victim.
The victim ran behind his vehicle, which provided protection from the bullets; he was unharmed.
“While processing the scene, and HCSO Crime Scene detective impounded a projectile” from the victim’s tire and nine spent .40 caliber Winchester bullet casings from the ground in front of the victim’s vehicle, the report states.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.