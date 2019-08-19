Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, 26, who made headlines around the world after pulling a live alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop, was sentenced Wednesday to two years probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered to make a $500 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Alert Fund.
During a traffic stop in Charlotte County in May, in which Marchan-Le Quire was a passenger, officers found more than 40 turtles in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” backpack near her. When she was asked if there was anything else officers should know about, Marchan-Le Quire reportedly pulled the foot-long alligator from her pants.
Marchan-Le Quire pleaded no contest to three turtle related charges — taking or possessing more than one turtle per day, taking or possessing a softshell turtle and transporting more than one turtle or turtle egg, along with taking or possessing an American alligator. She was adjudicated guilty on all four charges and the other remaining turtle charges were dropped.
She also entered a guilty plea for failure to appear and was sentenced to time served in the Charlotte County Jail.
Think I'll take the high road and leave this one alone. The possibilities are endless.
