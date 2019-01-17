The Woodlawn Elementary Soaring Eagle 5K was a success on Saturday. Dalton Kiella came in first overall with a time of 21:45.8 and just seconds behind was Mark Scandrett with 21:47.6 placing him in second. Rounding out the top three was Brandon Rosenbaum who clocked a 22:40.3.
The female open winner was Chrissy Elliott with 24.22.0 and placed fifth overall. The male open winner was Kiella.
The male master winner was Scandrett and the female was Ginny Cox who clocked a 29:41.5.
The female grand master winner was Darlene Christensen with 29:58.9. The male grand master winner was Terry Engle with 24:52.3 and placed sixth overall.
The male 6 and under winner was Keane Angsinco with a time of 42:24.6.
The female 7 to 9 age group winner was Lily Selley with a 42.25.1. Ryleigh Green placed in second with 45.34.4. Eleanor Kulick claimed third place with 48.11.9. The male 7 to 9 age group was won by Tyler Green who clocked a time of 44:48.5. Jadiel Dejesus finished in second with 48:16.3. In third place was Alex Castilleja with 50:06.5.
In the male 10 to 13 age group Wyatt Gilbert placed in first with 24:54.4. Coming in second was Connor McDaniel with 25:40.0. Theron Kulick came in with 26:13.4 placing him in third. In the female 10-13 age group Royal Kulick came in first with 31:26.0. Molly Elliott came in second with 43:32.9 and Rylee Spencer claimed third with 44:39.4.
In the 14 to 19 age group Hannah Minshew placed in first for the females with 56:46.3 and Sam Lieske came in first on the male side with 57:06.7.
Ashley Waldon placed first with 25:29.2 in the female 25 to 29 age group.
Scott Green came in first in the Male 30 to 34 age group when he clocked a 45:34.4. On the female side Brittani Loury placed in first with 31:13.4.
Females age 40 to 44 age group was won by Gloria Mize with 30:52.2. The male side was won by Jon Spencer with a time of 28:19.7.
Allyson Race placed in first in the female 50-54 age group with 31:02.0. Mark Colbert won the male division with 23:58.1 and fourth overall.
The male 60 to 64 age division was won by Peter Asciutto with 34:59.2. In the female division Kathi Flyte claimed first with 39:21.8.
Chuck Imboden clocked a 27:47.6 placing him in first in the male 75 to 79 age group.
In the 80 and over division Audrey Smith placed in first in the female side with a 46:13.4 while Harold Smith claimed first for the men with 38:51.1.
