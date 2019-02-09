LAKE PLACID – Woody Wright will be in concert at Community Church of God in Lake Placid at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.
Wright jokingly calls himself “Warner University’s most successful dropout!” Wright and his wife Vonnie will be guests for the Sunday evening concert that you’ll be talking about for a long time.
As a soloist and a veteran of traveling gospel groups, Wright’s ministry spans five decades – he was really young when he started. Perhaps you’ve seen and heard Wright on a Gaither Homecoming television program. Besides himself, you’ve likely heard his music sung by various artists – maybe even by your church choi.! Come for an outstanding morning of musical ministry. Bring someone, too.
Community Church of God is at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid (directly across from Lake Country Elementary School.) The church phone number is 863-465-3715.
