I read a letter to the editor dated April 24 titled "Don't try to hide behind a lie," and, at first, thought wow this person is really out there. Then after thinking about it for a while, wondered is this what they thought about John and the prophets before him? Is it too much to believe that God would give warnings to a people claiming His name when they drift so far from his word?
The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral has been shown to have started by faulty wiring but it is also being shown in our society that our churches have not stood by His Word and have capitulated and maneuvered his Word to fit the pattern of this society.
If we call ourselves Christians and Jews and let our society ignore, dictate, hide and make irrelevant God's word, why wouldn't He bring judgement upon us?
Our society says we need to accept this and accept that or be called intolerant. Well, maybe it's time to tell society that "that ain't gonna happen" unless society accepts our rights to believe in God's word as it is written!
May be time to take a stroll through Isaiah, say like Isaiah 30 v 1.
Jay Broker
Sebring
In the end times, man will revert back to the days of Lot. Churches are now caving in and re-writing the scriptures to support whatever they want to twist. As an example, in Matthew, Jesus says "Marriage is between a man and a woman". IT IS WRIITEN ! That's it. But some churches say, "Well GOD, we know more than you do, so we'll take it from here". So they twist and bend scripture to fit their liberal sinful 21st century lifestyle. Bad move troops.
It's clever how you spin a church fire into a sermon and an infomercial that promotes your imaginary friend. Well done.
