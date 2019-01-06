Many notable people died in 2018 and not only do they leave their historical footprint, but discernment in their recorded words that can continue to guide us into the next year.
George H.W. Bush: “No problem of human making is too great to be overcome by human ingenuity, human energy, and the untiring hope of the human spirit.”
Barbara Bush: “Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people — your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you meet along the way.”
John McCain: “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the capacity to act despite our fears.”
Aretha Franklin: “It would be a far greater world if people were kinder and more respectful to each other.”
Billy Graham: “Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing patience and being persistent.”
Stephen Hawking: “My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically.”
Kate Spade: “If you’re as honest and fair as you can be, not only in business but in life, things will work out.”
Stan Lee: “We live in a diverse society — in fact, a diverse world — and we must learn to live in peace and with respect for each other.”
We are a better nation, and a better world for the insight these and others shared during their lifetime. And while we remember them, let’s also remember those whose paths didn’t lead to fame — those who serve our military, those who serve as police officers, firefighters, and first responders whose lives exemplify service that’s often overlooked, but who kept us, and continue to keep us safe anyway.
We thank them all for continuing to serve and inspire us into a new year.
This time of year is traditionally one of reflection.
Let that life analysis include at least one goal that will extend beyond a New Year’s resolution.
Let’s strive to have our historical footprint — whether famous or not — leave the kind of wisdom that will improve on what’s left behind, and gratitude from those whose paths we have crossed.
An editorial from the TimesDaily, Florence, Alabama.
