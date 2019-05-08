Many of our middle and lower tier employees are not being paid a living wage with benefits so that they can have a good life, bright future and look forward to retirement. Consequently, they are drawn to the idea of $1,000 per month for everybody as proposed by some liberal Democrats. Since many large profitable companies limit employees to part time and minimum wage, this $1,000 exceeds some hard-working Americans monthly income and comes close to many others. This is not the answer for our nation, nor is raising the minimum wage.
Raising the minimum wage only hurts the ma and pa businesses, small companies and companies that don’t currently show a profit. These three categories of business usually pay their employees as much as they can. If individuals running this size company accumulate a million dollars or more nest egg, then they deserve it. They have taken risks, sacrificed and put in long hours. However, for bigger and highly profitable companies there is no excuse for compensating employees poorly and limiting their hours to avoid paying benefits.
This practice by our highly profitable companies is a huge problem that is having dire consequences on our working class and must be corrected. Here is one way to fix it:
First step — Pass federal legislation that establishes the definition of a comfortable living wage, reasonable benefits, and adequate retirement and call it the “deserved wage.” This can easily be done by reviewing and adopting the pay package of an employer who takes care of their middle and lower tier employees and pays them fairly.
Second step — Provide that all profitable companies with more than 100 employees must pay the “deserved wage.” If they don’t, then at the end of the year 50% of their net profit would be required to be distributed to their employees, proportionally, with a cap of the “deserved wage” plus 10-20% as a penalty.
Third step — Pass a law that a private company must pay all employees the “deserved wage” to be taken public and traded on any stock exchange. It is at this point that corporate insiders rake in huge amounts of money and when billionaires are created.
Fourth step — Provide that any company that does not pay the “deserved wage” can not grant any insiders or executives stock options.
Fifth step — Provide that an amount equal to the amount paid to the investment bankers for taking the private company public be paid to that company’s employees, proportionally, as a bonus, when they go public.
Individuals and insiders of high quality that own and control these companies won’t have a problem with these proposed laws because they already take care of their employees. But we need these good people to become more political and team up with moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass such legislation.
Times have changed since 10 times the pay of a regular worker was normal compensation for a company executive, as in the Henry Ford era. In the late ‘90s, one year Michael Eisner, CEO of Disney, had compensation and exercised accumulated stock options that amounted to him being paid 23,000 times the average Disney employee for that year. That type of insider compensation has continued and still remains in place, to the detriment of the core workers. It’s high time gross over-payment of compensation to corporate insiders be re-directed to those who earned it. All of our American workers deserve to prosper, share in corporate profits, live a great life, have a bright future and look forward to retirement.
These proposed laws are not the re-distribution of wealth. They are the sharing of the already re-distributed wealth with hard-working, deserving employees.
Matt Mays is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
thank you for your insight.
There's something wrong with a system where the top 1% share the majority of the wealth. If McDonald's paid a fair wage, it might mean Mr. Trump's Big Mac may go up $0.20. Is that really a problem? If it is, then we have a bigger problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.