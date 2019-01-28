I decided to write this column to share with you, dear readers, my journey through this Biggest Loser program at the Highlands County Family YMCA. It felt like a great and positive thing to share, as well as giving me another level of accountability.
I was planning to give you a detailed account of what I went through this past week as I finished off week one and had my second weigh-in.
Then five people lost their lives in a senseless shooting last Wednesday. I was of course simultaneously shocked and heartbroken. I was at home at the time, having gone home early from work because of the pain I was in from the previous day’s workout (more on that shortly).
Thursday and Friday were a blur of phone calls and writing and interviews. We all had our jobs to do and I am proud of that work. And it’s going to be a long time before this community can begin to heal and get on with our lives. I also know that with all the coverage happening over what happened and will continue to happen, some people just need some levity to balance the grief. Maybe I can bring that levity.
My heart hurts for those families who lost someone and I don’t think I will ever forget them, whether I knew them or not.
So, now lets all read along as I tell you how my journey to lose weight is going.
To not bury the lead anymore, after one week on the program I have lost 16 pounds! That’s right, double digits. I know that it’s only been one week, but the fact that I did lose so much tells me that it is working. Which motivates me to stay on course and to not slow down.
I made a trip to the gym on Monday and did a similar workout to the previous two days with some treadmill time and then weights. Tuesday was our first group workout with Laura. That workout was one of the hardest hours of my life. It was a continuous workout filled with squats, flipping tractor tires, more squats, running and more squats. It really put the work in workout. It didn’t take long for my knees and the leg muscles above the knees to hurt. It was so bad that once I got down it was all I could do to get back up. They still hurt as I write this on Saturday.
Along with that pain, however, I found myself unable to catch my breath. I was taking deep breaths as I walked, breathing in through my nose and out through my mouth, but it wasn’t working fast enough. At some point I panicked a little and it got worse. I quickly calmed myself down but for the rest of the workout I just could not catch my breath properly. I spent a good 20 minutes or so on a bench inside the gym until I finally came down and got my breathing back to normal.
This is concerning, obviously, and will make the group workouts that happen twice a week impossible to do properly. I’m not getting the same reaction when I am at the gym on my own, with the 15 minutes on the treadmill and the weights. Am I not pushing myself hard enough? Am I just that out of shape? Whatever the issue is, I plan to figure it out so that I can move forward.
The other aspect of this program, and a huge part of my weight loss so far in my opinion, is the change in diet. For the past week I have been eating a lot more vegetables. Fresh fruit and a protein for breakfast, a salad for lunch (sometimes with baked chicken) and a protein with more steamed veggies for dinner. Instead of snacking on chips or other sweets during the day, I now snack on apple slices and cashews.
Don’t misunderstand me. It’s not easy sticking to this menu. While I don’t have cravings for soda or even chocolate anymore, I do miss bread and I have a terrible craving for pizza. But I can’t fall off now. I have to keep myself motivated.
I recently discovered what looks like pasta, but it is actually zucchini. I cooked it up with a bit of tomato sauce and mushrooms. My brain, and more importantly my taste buds, can’t tell the difference. It’s been a delicious addition to my steamed vegetable medley and baked fish.
I know as the weeks go on I will fine tune my menu more and I am looking forward to my body being able to handle the group workouts better. As we head into week two I feel good about moving forward, even though I might be little worried about my knees. What I can say for certain is two very important things: working out and cutting out things like soda and sugary snacks has made me feel better each day and I lost 16 pounds, so I must be doing something right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.