An open letter to our Highlands County community:
Back to back incidents landed a one-two punch in Highlands County last Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s propane fire event and Tuesday’s Avon Park area brush/structure fire event tested our resources and response plans. These two events also highlighted our great and evolving working relationship between all of our local fire companies/jurisdictions, and between our paid and volunteer forces and the community.
The extremely volatile propane situation sent flaming projectiles in the air, some landing over ¼ mile away along highway [U.S.] 27, which we shut down. Unfortunately, 17 structures were lost across the street from the propane facility. Dropping embers also ignited several brush fires on the other side of highway 27, along Lake Josephine.
The Avon Park area Riverdale Road fire began in thick brush along a roadway, before spreading to a house, a barn, nine vehicles and about three acres or brush.
Both incidents remain under investigation. Amazingly, the only injury through all of this mayhem, was the propane plant worker, Wayne McCall, who was severely burned. Wayne took steps to shut off the propane supply and notify the residents across the street to evacuate — his actions likely saved lives. Wayne has been talking with his family and his condition is improving.
Our community (residents and our firefighters, paramedics, EMT’s, emergency management staff, dispatchers and sheriff’s deputies) was confronted by quickly deteriorating conditions in these back to back significant fire events.
I want to thank not only all of our first responders, but also our community members who evacuated without question, who brought our firefighters drinking water while they were filling up tanker trucks, and who sent innumerable notes of thanks and appreciation in person and over Facebook. Thanks also to our county administrator and deputy administrator who helped our logistics staff deliver food to responders working the fires and staging areas Monday. Firefighters remained on the scene on Twitty Road for about 28 hours. I also want to thank our PIO who assisted me with the media, even though she was in class five states away.
If only coincidence, on May 4th we recognized International Firefighters Day (IFD), also known as St. Florian’s Day. This day was chosen in memoriam of the 1998 line of duty deaths of five firefighters in a wildfire in Linton, Victoria Australia. May 4th has been recognized for over 150 years in Europe as the “day of feast of St Florian,” the patron saint of firefighters. Saint Florian was the first known fire commander of the firefighting squad in the Roman Empire. Saint Florian lost his life protecting the same humane ideas that firefighters all over the world share today.
Thanks once again to everyone who helped out during these events, and many others we run every day. As we experienced these events last week and on May 7, as we memorialize the one-year anniversary of Deputy Gentry’s death, I am reminded that only as a community working together will we be able to protect each other and make for a safer and more resilient Highlands County and beyond.
Marc Bashoor is public safety director of Highlands County, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.