Russian prof questioned after severed arms found in backpack
MOSCOW — Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg plan to interrogate a prominent professor who has been detained on suspicion of killing a female student after he was pulled from a frigid river with a backpack containing severed arms.
Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University who is an expert in French revolutionary military history, was found Saturday in the Moika River with the rucksack. Police later found the body of his student in his apartment, Russian news reports said.
Lawyer Alexander Pochuev said Sokolov has signed a statement of guilt, the Russian media reports said. Sokolov was hospitalized Saturday for hypothermia but was taken to a police station Sunday for questioning.
Reports said Sokolov had been awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his work.
Bolivian president calls for new election
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Buckling under mounting pressure, Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday called for a new election after his claim to have won a fourth term triggered suspicions of fraud and set off deadly protests.
South America’s longest-serving leader made the announcement after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found a “heap of observed irregularities” in the Oct. 20 presidential contest and said a new vote should be held.
The unrest that has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales represents the biggest crisis in his nearly 14 years in power.
Without mentioning the OAS report, the socialist leader said he would replace the country’s electoral tribunal and urged all political parties to help bring peace to the Andean nation.
Iran discovers new oil field with over 50 billion barrels
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country’s south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president said Sunday, a find that could boost the country’s proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad over U.S. sanctions.
The announcement by Hassan Rouhani comes as Iran faces crushing American sanctions after the U.S. pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers last year.
Rouhani made the announcement in a speech in the desert city of Yazd. He said the field was located in Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, home to its crucial oil industry.
Some 53 billion barrels would be added to Iran’s proven reserves of roughly 150 billion, he said.
5 Italian soldiers wounded by roadside explosion in Iraq
ROME — A roadside blast wounded five Italian Special Forces soldiers in northern Iraq on Sunday as they were on a training mission to assist Iraqi troops, Italian military officials said.
The Italian Defense Ministry said three of the wounded were in “grave condition” in the explosion. An Iraqi security official said the bomb exploded next to their vehicle as they were traveling just outside Kirkuk, wounding six Italian soldiers.
The discrepancy in the number of wounded wasn’t immediately explained. The wounded were evacuated by U.S. military helicopters to hospital in Baghdad.
Offshoot Mormon community hit in deadly attack leaves Mexico
TUCSON, Ariz. — An 18-vehicle caravan carrying about 100 members of an offshoot Mormon community leaving their homes in Mexico after a violent attack arrived in Arizona on Saturday.
The families came nearly a week after the attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities said were hit men from drug cartels.
On Saturday, families went in and out of a gas station in Douglas near the port of entry as the sun began to set, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
They filled up on gas, put air in their tires and got food before getting back on the road on their way to Tucson and Phoenix. Their trucks were loaded with boxes, bicycles, spare tires and bags, all their belongings packed as they left the communities in Mexico that their families have called home since the 1950s, the newspaper reported.
The families had lived in two hamlets in Mexico’s Sonora state: La Mora and Colonia LeBaron. Other residents of the hamlets planned to depart in the coming days.
Monday’s deadly attack occurred as the women traveled with their children to visit relatives.
Over 100,000 greet Japan’s emperor at enthronement parade
TOKYO — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in a parade Sunday marking Naruhito’s enthronement as more than 100,000 delighted well-wishers cheered, waved small flags and took photos from packed sidewalks.
Security was extremely tight, with police setting up 40 checkpoints leading to the parade area. Selfie sticks, bottles and banners — and even shouting — were not allowed inside the restricted zone. Residents in high-rise apartment buildings along the road were advised not to look down from their windows or balconies.
Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, on May 1 following his abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month. He’s pledged to follow his father’s example to fulfill his responsibilities as a state symbol, stick with pacifism and stay close to the people. Under Japan’s postwar constitution, the emperor has no political power and is limited to ceremonial roles.
Sunday’s parade started from the Imperial Palace, with the Kimigayo national anthem played by a marching band.
