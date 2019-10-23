Johnson wins key Brexit vote, needs to win another
LONDON — British lawmakers have approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle, but he still faces a battle to steer it through Parliament in time for the U.K. to leave the European Union on schedule on Oct. 31. The House of Commons voted 329-299 to send the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill on for further scrutiny and possible amendments.
The government wants the Commons to approve the bill by Thursday, sending it on to Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords. The aim is to make it law before Oct. 31 so that Britain can leave the EU on time.
But first lawmakers must approve the fast-tracked timetable. They are due to vote on that later Tuesday.
If they demand more time to scrutinize the bill, it will be almost impossible for Britain to leave the EU at the end of the month — something Johnson has long promised will happen.
South Pole’s ozone hole shrinks to smallest since discovery
WASHINGTON — The ozone hole near the south pole this year is the smallest since it was discovered, but it is more due to freakish Antarctic weather than efforts to cut down on pollution, NASA reported.
This fall, the average hole in Earth’s protective ozone layer is 3.6 million square miles (9.3 million square kilometers). That’s down from a peak of 10.3 million square miles (26.6 million square kilometers) in 2006.
This year’s hole is even smaller than the one first discovered in 1985.
“That’s really good news,” NASA scientist Paul Newman said Tuesday. “That means more ozone over the hemisphere, less ultraviolet radiation at the surface.”
Bolivia says Morales near outright victory, unrest spreads
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Rioting broke out in parts of Bolivia among opponents of President Evo Morales after electoral authorities announced that a resumed vote count after a day-long delay put the leader close to avoiding a runoff in his bid for a fourth term.
Protesters set fire to regional offices of the electoral body in the southern cities of Sucre of Potosi late Monday, and a crowd burned ballots from Sunday’s election in Tarija. Bands of Morales’ supporters and opponents fought in a number of places across the country, including the capital of La Paz.
Morales’ opponents accused officials of trying to help the president avoid a runoff battle in which he could lose to a unified opposition. A U.S. State Department accused Bolivian authorities of trying to subvert the vote, and an observer mission from the Organization of American States expressed concerns about the counting process.
Tensions already were high Monday after officials abruptly stopped releasing results hours after the polls closed Sunday. The last numbers released before Monday night showed Morales topping the eight other candidates, but also falling a few percentage points short of the percentage needed to avoid the first runoff in his nearly 14 years in power.
Yet, the president claimed an outright victory late Sunday, telling supporters that the votes still to be counted would be enough to give him an outright victory. “The people again imposed their will,” he said.
When the Bolivia’s top electoral authority stopped announcing new results Sunday night, Morales had 45.3% of the votes, compared to 38.2% for the closest competitor, former President Carlos Mesa.
Twenty-four hours later, the body said that it had renewed the preliminary count and Morales led with 46.41% to Mesa’s 37.06%, with 95% of the votes counted.
Bolivian law says Morales would win an outright victory if he ended up with at least a 10-percentage point advantage over Mesa, avoiding a December second-round election.
Many of the late votes apparently came in from rural areas where Morales is traditionally strong.
