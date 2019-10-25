All 39 truck victims are from China
LONDON — All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated container truck near an English port were Chinese citizens, British police confirmed Thursday as they investigated one of the country’s deadliest cases of people smuggling.
The Essex Police force said 31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at an industrial park in Grays, a town 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of London.
A magistrate gave detectives another 24 hours to question the driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has not been charged, and police have not released his name.
Police in Northern Ireland searched three properties there as detectives sought to piece together how the truck’s cab, its container and the victims came together on such a deadly journey.
Pippa Mills, deputy chief of Essex Police, said the process of conducting post-mortem examinations and identifying the victims would be “lengthy and complex.”
Bolivia’s Morales claims victory
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s Evo Morales declared himself the outright winner of the country’s presidential election Thursday, which would give him a fourth straight term after a vote that has sparked days of protests by both his opponents and supporters over accusations of fraud.
With more than 98 percent of the votes counted from Sunday’s election, Bolivia’s first indigenous president had 46.8% support against 36.7% for former president Carlos Mesa, just barely giving Morales the 10 percentage point lead over his nearest rival needed to avoid a second round runoff. Seven other candidates were in the race.
“We won in the first round. There are 1.58% (of the votes) left to count but we won with the rural vote,” Morales, the region’s longest ruling leader, told a press conference.
But Morales later said that if the count of the final ballots showed that he did not get enough votes, he would be open to a second round of voting. As of midday Thursday, electoral authorities had still not announced a final result.
Chile’s government makes concessions after protests
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances.
President Sebastián Piñera announced a freeze on a 9.2% rise in electricity prices until the end of next year, a day after large demonstrations and riots in the capital, Santiago.
Piñera said the measures aimed at easing public anger don’t “solve all the problems” but are “an important relief.”
At least 18 people have died in violence that began after a 4-cent increase in subway fares that the government said was needed to cope with rising oil prices and a weaker currency.
The protesters’ agenda has expanded to include demands for improvements in education, health care and wages.
UK’s Johnson seeks Dec 12 election to break Brexit impasse
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally abandoned his promise of an October Brexit and pinned his hopes on a December election.
Two days after lawmakers stymied Johnson’s latest attempt to pass his European Union divorce deal, he said Thursday that the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse was a general election. Johnson said he would ask lawmakers to vote Monday on a motion calling a national poll for Dec. 12.
To hold an election Johnson must win a vote — by a two-thirds majority — among lawmakers. That looked like a tough task. Parliament has already dealt Johnson a series of setbacks and derailed his promise to take Britain out of the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31 “come what may.”
The most recent blow came Tuesday, when lawmakers blocked Johnson’s attempt to fast-track an EU divorce bill through Parliament in a matter of days, saying they needed more time to scrutinize the legislation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.