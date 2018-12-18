SEBRING — At the corner of Sebring Parkway and U.S. 27, retired Navy Seaman Charles Wiggins, 93, and Avon Park High School JROTC Cadet Joshua Melendez, 15, stood together Sunday to honor 791 sailors who perished Dec. 16-17, 1944 when three ships sunk in a horrific typhoon in the Pacific at the height of World War II.
It was moving and emotional for Wiggins, knowing that Melendez will help keep the memory of World War II alive so that the younger generation will never forget the sacrifices made to keep America free.
Melendez’s superior said, “He is one of the most motivated first year cadets at Avon Park. He has over 100 service hours already.”
The young cadet stood at attention beside Higgins with the American flag in hand as the senior veteran waved to passing cars.
Wiggins was 18, only three years older than Melendez, and one of 3,000 sailors on the USS Wisconsin as part of the Third Fleet of over 150 battleships, cruisers, aircraft carriers, destroyers and supply ships heading to the Philippines, which was held by the Japanese.
In the 1940’s there was no satellite weather reports, so the crew was taken by surprise when a horrendous typhoon hit causing ocean swells of 60-70 feet. Wiggins remembers, “As I climbed into my bunk that night, the ship was beginning to roll and pitch more and more, making creaking sounds like we never heard before.”
By morning, the ship was rolling and pitching so badly it was impossible to move about. The bunk netting kept sailors in their beds. Sea sickness was the agony of the day.
Fear gripped Wiggins when the chief boatswains mate reminded him that he had a four-hour lookout watch to pull at foretop, the highest open lookout station on the ship to relieve another sailor. He was afraid but obeyed his chief. Miraculously he got on deck and made it to the foretop to stand watch. The ship dipped starboard, then came vertical, then rolled port side almost touching the sea. He prayed while wrapping his arms tightly around the ladder for dear life.
Visibility was so limited that Wiggins could only see the ships closest to his. He watched as the destroyer’s bow next to the USS Wisconsin completely disappeared in the deep troughs. He then saw the ship’s stern screws come out of the water whirling in the air. Back and forth the typhoon twisted the destroyer until the sea sucked it in. “I never saw it again,” Wiggins said.
All told, the typhoon, which lasted three days, capsized the three ships bringing those 791 men to their graves at the bottom of the sea. Those ships were the USS Hull, the USS Spence and the USS Monaghan.
Sunday at noon, Wiggins, accompanied by Melendez, held a “Remember” sign he had made that included the names of the three ships. He proudly waved at the passing cars on U.S. 27 for over an hour, until he tired. Many tooted. Many more waved. One women rolled down her window and handed him money. A few remembered as the old salt proudly stood in his desire to honor the sailors who perished some 74 Decembers ago.
Ken Lutz stopped by because he wanted to shake Wiggins’ hand. Joyce Hart passed by and was so touched she drove back and greeted Wiggins as he was ready to leave. Her son is a sailor. Wiggins handed her an autographed copy of the poem he wrote titled, “What Old Glory Means To Me.” Then he recited it for her by heart. It brought Hart to tears. She told him, “I am giving this to my sailor son. He will be so thankful.”
Wiggins has since written many other poems expressing his love for our flag and our country. He wrote, “What Old Glory Means To Me” in 1989.
As he was ready to head home, Wiggins commented, “I’ve wanted to do this for years and now I am glad my dream is accomplished.”
Today, retired Seaman First Class Charles Wiggins proudly boasts of being part of history as his ship, after much repair and many battles, docked right next to the USS Missouri where Gen. Douglas MacArthur presided over the Japanese signing their unconditional surrender.
He also was able to march with other men through Tokyo as MacArthur insisted they do, as a sign of America’s military strength. Victory came Sept. 2, 1945.
After the war, Wiggins spent 33 years working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers as a hydrographic surveyor mapping ship channels, harbors, and waterways in Florida and Puerto Rico.
Today he lives in Sebring, but you can find him with the aide of his walker making his way through Lakeshore Mall, stopping often at the Hallmark Store on Saturdays from 2-4:30 p.m.. If you are lucky enough to meet him, find a bench and invite him to tell you the many other near death stories he encountered in his life — a life lived well.
Wiggins is the epitome and one of the few members still with us of the “Greatest Generation.”
