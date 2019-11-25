SEBRING — Robert “Bob” Delaney and Marcus Lewis are the odd couple in many ways. Delaney will turn 92 on Saturday. Lewis is 39 and looks even younger.
Delaney has an easy smile and a twinkle of mischief in his blue eyes. Some might see a grandfather, and they’d be right. He has six grandchildren and four kids. But spend a few minutes in his company and you can see how tough the former boxer, physical education teacher and former U.S. Navy gunner still is.
Lewis has an easy smile and hearty laugh. Lewis served two years in the United States Air Force working in the financial administration. Lewis has become Delaney’s full-time caregiver or personal assistant. He affectionately calls Delaney “Pops.”
The men can lean on their vastly different military experiences for common ground. Lewis and Delaney have both been scared out of their wits while serving their country. Both men were happy to have made it home safely. Delaney said his ship, USS Kephart, and others very close to them were attacked by Kamikaze planes.
“When we hit Okinawa, there was a mountain range, they flew down. We didn’t know what they were. They were suicide bombers, they came over and landed on the ships. They were Kamikaze pilots. It scared the hell outta me. My ship didn’t get hit by any. There was a ship about 200 feet away that was hit by them.”
Delaney’s father lied and signed him up for the Navy when he was just 15 years old.
“I think he always wanted me to see the world, as I always wanted to, and it was a way to do it,” Delaney said. “It’s a different world now. It’s altogether different.”
Delaney said his favorite part of being in the service was retrieving metal and other items after they bombed buildings. One day, he and some others collected live bombs by accident.
“We picked up a couple of bombs, some guy told me to get rid of them and I did. We didn’t have any sense at all.” he said. “I got a rifle from Japan. I had to take the firing pin out of it before taking it home.”
Lewis graduated from Sebring High School with honors in 1999 and spent a year at Johnson Bible College before joining the USAF in 2000. He said he was due to be stationed either at the Pentagon or Bolling Air Force Base in Washington DC. He landed in Bolling. Lewis described his experience with the Sept. 11 attacks.
“The week of 9/11, we were on dorm duty,” Lewis said. “So, the day of Sept. 11, me and a group of people were on the rooftop. We saw a plane flying low. It really got my attention though because it was so low. We got called down off the roof because the Twin Towers had just gotten hit.”
Lewis said it took a while, but he put two and two together and realized that what was flying low was the plane that hit the Pentagon. His base was on lockdown and he said it was pretty frightening.
Lewis said that he likes being Delaney’s personal assistant and he feels like God set his steps into the position with Delaney. Besides their military backgrounds, they have a mutual respect for each other and other people, said Lewis.
“Even though we come from different cultures I think our upbringings were the same as far as respect,” he said. “That plays into what the military stands for.”
The men can also bond over the service dog they share. At 10 months old, Prince Leo is the size of a Shetland Pony but they swear he is a German Shepherd. All three can be seen tooling around in the 1943 Jeep Delaney lovingly restored after rescuing it from heading to the junkyard.
