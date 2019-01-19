Christian author Corrie Ten Boom wrote, “Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength.” That is a pretty powerful statement and mental vision. Worry is something each of us deal with at least from time to time. We should consider it like a thief, it comes to steal our joy.
Worry causes us to feel uneasy or become overly concerned about a situation or problem to the point we begin a long list of “what-ifs.” Besides joy, worry can take its toll on our bodies. After extended periods of worry, our bodies can begin to exhibit symptoms such as lack of or significant increase of appetite, sleeplessness, intestinal-related problems, and the list goes on. For some, the potential abuse of alcohol and/or drugs will be their route in dealing with the stress of worrying.
It is easy to tell someone not to worry, but unless you have dealt with a similar level of worry they are dealing with, you cannot completely understand. We want to give the best advice we can to those we love, but simply saying “Don’t worry about it” is too generic of an attempt at compassion it often comes off more like an accusation of acceptance.
If we truly want to overcome worry, we must first try and understand the magnitude of what is causing us worry. Granted, sometimes we worry about the most minute issues. But what seems like a small matter to one can be a huge deal to another. We also must give consideration if the issue we are worrying about is worth our time and energy.
Throughout the Bible we can find God instructing us not to worry. Let’s take a look at a few examples. In Isaiah 41:10, God clearly say “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.” As humans though, we often have a hard time placing our trust in Him in times of trials. But when we do, our burdens are lifted. We have to practice this, beginning with some of the smallest worries we have. Give your small worries over to God and watch how it becomes easier when the bigger burdens comes along.
Even King David dealt with worry. This was a man who fought many wars and was well loved by God. In Psalm 56:3 David declared “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” Imagine for a second, a man who as a child had the ability to take down lions and bears with his bare hands. Later he would kill a skilled warrior, a giant named Goliath. Think he allowed worry to stop him from any of these quests? He put his trust in God.
David’s stories are among some of my favorite. I see great leadership learning moments reading how he lived and ruled. If a man like David can cast his cares on the Lord and know He will sustain him, how can I not follow suit?
Proverbs is also a book filled with wisdom on how to battle fears and worry. Proverbs 29:25 states “Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.”
Everyone deals with worry. It becomes a matter of if we will allow it to control us or will we agree to give it over to God and ask Him to guide us through it all? Will we allow worry to steal the joy we could be enjoying? I hope not.
Be it from a therapist, pastor, or reliable friend who will be your battle buddy, don’t be afraid to seek help in your fight against worry. It can be a powerful enemy. Sometimes we just need a helping hand.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
