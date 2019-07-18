During World War II both Ford and GM halted automobile manufacturing to make the weapons we needed for defeating the combined arrogance of Japan and Germany. Today we have Japanese, Korean, and German assembly plants in our country.

From what I've read, the products assembled in these plants are from imported parts and aren't truly "made" here. One Japanese car maker stated in their ad that they have an assembly plant (not manufacturing plant) here.

These countries are responsible for the unapologetic maiming and deaths of our brave American service people in previous wars. In my opinion I have yet to see what specific corrective action these countries have done for us to both trust and consider them "friends."

Most Americans have no idea what the multi-billion dollar foreign trade deficit is and how our money (and jobs) going overseas will ultimately put them out of work and then try to pay off that crazily overpriced student loan. We buy from our friends and they buy nothing from us, which means they are parasitic in nature. Mr. Trump was right to raise import fees because outrageous American import fees overseas made us uncompetitive.

GM and Ford battle unfair foreign competition. Let's say (for example and hopefully not) China and the U.S.A. go to war. Would the Japanese, German, and Korean assembly plants in our country aid the U.S. war effort as Ford and GM did earlier?

Jerry Nargelovic

Sebring

