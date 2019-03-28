A few days ago I read a letter titled Bad Nightmare, which started out "Wouldn't it be nice," and then went on to lament the presidential election. It got me to thinking about a few things like:

Wouldn't it be nice if the citizens who voted for Hilary Clinton would respect their fellow citizens' choice and lived with it, like they were quick to tell us to respect the last president?

Wouldn't it be nice if they quit trying to push God out of our country and minimizing His hand in our country's history?

Wouldn't it be nice if they understood that if they even tried to eliminate the electoral college there would be outrage against the elites on the coast and three fourths of the States would be left without a vote?

Wouldn't it be nice if they stopped asking us to believe in fantasies like the Democratic party is the same party that used to actually cared about the average worker and average American?

Wouldn't it be nice if every politician had to work until age 65 to receive their pension like the rest of us and had the same health care as the average person?

Wouldn't it be nice if the special investigations by Congress with ridiculous charges would end just because they didn't like who we voted in office?

Finally, if they realized that this president has tried to keep every promise he's made, while up to his neck in snapping alligators?

Wouldn't it be nice!

Jay Broker

Sebring

