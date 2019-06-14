AVON PARK — A rear-end collision Wednesday just beyond the Highlands/Hardee County line hurt four, three of them with serious or critical injuries.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services assisted by transporting one of the injured to a nearby hospital. Others were reportedly transported by Hardee County EMS or were airlifted from the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck, which involved a Peace River Electric Co-op (PRECO) work truck and a Positive Medical Transport ambulance, contracted by AdventHealth.
The wreck had traffic backed up on State Road 64 for miles in both directions.
FHP reports the wreck took place at 4:37 p.m. at a spot 1.7 miles inside Hardee County. The 2014 Ford E350 ambulance was eastbound on SR 64, driven by 25-year-old Stephen Patrick Young of Avon Park.
Also in the ambulance were 32-year-old Meliton Aleman of Wauchula, 22 year-old Angel Rojas of Zolfo Springs and 20-year-old Jacob Conner Smith of Sebring.
AdventHealth is prevented by the Health Insurance Privacy and Portability Act from identifying which one was the patient being transferred.
Meanwhile, FHP said, the 2012-model Dodge 5500 bucket truck driven by 32-year-old Clayton Murphy Taylor of Wauchula was stopped in the eastbound lane with traffic behind it, waiting to turn left onto Barn 1 Road.
Just as the PRECO truck started making its turn, the ambulance swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting the cars lined up behind it.
The ambulance’s front end hit the left rear end of the bucket truck, which turned over from the impact and landed on its right side on the westbound shoulder, based on photos from the incident.
FHP said Aleman and Rojas were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with serious and critical injuries, respectively.
Smith and Young were transported to AdventHealth Sebring with serious and minor injuries, respectively.
Taylor was listed with no injuries. All drivers and passengers had on seat belts, FHP reported.
A photo of the wreck scene indicates eastbound SR 64 had a clear view of the intersection for a half mile with no vegetation or sharp curves obscuring the view.
Google maps of the area also indicate a clear, relatively-straight 0.6-mile stretch from the last curve to the next curve, which begins a slight bend just before Barn 1 Road and continues to bend beyond the site of the wreck.
