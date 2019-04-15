AVON PARK — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a serious wreck on Saturday afternoon that sent one person to a local hospital and saw one drive air lifted to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. The crash took place on Saturday afternoon near Morningside Drive, south of Avon Boulevard.
The FHP wreck report shows a Judy Watkins, 72 of Dania Beach, Florida, was driving a 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Morningside Drive. Curtis Ludden, 51, of Avon Park was driving southbound on Morningside Drive at the same time on a 2006 Kiwanis Vulcan motorcycle.
According to the report, Watkins attempted negotiating a left-hand turn into a private driveway in front of Ludden. That action was in violation of Ludden’s right of way.
Because of the violation, the front of Ludden’s motorcycle went crashing into the front left of Watkins’ car. The report shows Ludden was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the roadway.
Watkins was taken to AdventHealth Sebring and Ludden was airlifted from the scene to Tampa General Hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries. FHP said Ludden was wearing a helmet. There was no indication of alcohol being a contributing factor.
Watkins is being charged with an improper left turn.
Several first response units cleared the scene including the Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County EMS. Florida Highway Patrol, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Aeromed were at the scene.
