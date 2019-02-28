The wrestlers from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring competed in their respective district meets on Saturday.
The Sebring Blue Streaks competed in the Class 2A-District 10 meet and finished fourth with a team score of 67 points.
The Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Placid Green Dragons competed in the Class 1A-District 9 meet in Lakeland. Avon Park was fourth with a score of 105 and Lake Placid finished sixth with 45.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class automatically advanced to regionals.
Sebring had six competitors place in the top four of their weight classes. Blue Streak Will Siver claimed first place at 160 pounds with a 17-4 victory in the title match. Sebring’s Efrain Acosta placed second at 152. Acosta fell to Lucas Willis of Charlotte in the first-place match. Curtis Harris moves on at 132, Andru Boyd advances at 145, Jordan Barrett moves on at 170 and Philip Lieder advances at 195.
Avon Park had seven athletes place in the top three of their weight class. Elvis Rodriguez claimed first at 113 pounds by a fall at 1:45 against Gage Gately of Tenoroc. Javier Arango placed first at 285 by an 11-8 decision. David Rodriguez (106) lost by major decision 21-11 and Austin Spires (152) lost in overtime 27-20, but both claimed second in their weight class. Cameron Bolen (120) was third, Giuliano Tejon (160) claimed third, and David Colquitt (170) won by default for third.
Lake Placid had six wrestlers that placed in the top four of their weight class. Chase Lane-Costello (126) placed second against Joseph Klein of McKeel Academy by decision 13-12. Hunter Lane-Costello (145) came in second to Brett Reeve of Tenoroc by fall. Isaac Genho (113) lost by a fall to finish fourth. Carlos Padilla advanced at 138, and Cody Wiggins moves on at 182.
The wrestlers will advance to the Class 1A and 2A regional meets on Friday and Saturday.
If any of the local wrestlers make it out of regionals, they would head to the state finals at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on March 7-9.
