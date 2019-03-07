The Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid wrestling teams participated in regional competition recently. Avon Park and Lake Placid are part of the Class 1A-Region 3 meet. The Red Devils placed 16th overall scoring 41.0 as a team. The Green Dragons placed 29th with 15.0. The Blue Streaks were in the Class 2A-Region 3 tournament and tied for 20th with 15.0.
Avon Park's Elvis Rodriguez placed fourth in the 113-weight class. Rodriguez forfeited after being dropped on his head placing him in fourth. Javier Arango placed fourth in 285. Dunbar's Jacquez Shird defeated Arango by decision 5-3. Rodriguez and Arango will both advance to the State competition.
Lake Placid's Chase Lane-Costello placed fourth in 126. In the third place match Lane-Costello was defeated by Jake Manning of Saint Stephen's Episcopal by fall. He will advance to the state tournament.
“We had one kid make it to state,” said Lake Placid Coach Jason Holden. “Chase Lane-Costello is a hardworking young man and he peaked at the right time. He wrestled smart. He got into trouble a few times but did not panic and was able to get out of it. Everyone wrestled their best but he is the only one to win a match. His teammates are excited to practice with him and give him someone to workout with on the mats this week.
Sebring did not have any top four finishers and will not advance to the state competition.
Will Sivers lost by decision in the 160-weight class to Charlotte's Matthew Andou by 5-2. Efrain Acosta was knocked out of the competition by Ronald Fritz of East Lake by a decision of 7-5. Curtis Harris of Sebring battled Adrian Ayala of Palmetto Ridge and lost by a decision of 6-0.
“It was a tough loss,” said Sebring Coach Josh Miller. “The guys did nothing wrong but if you have one bad match it can cost you. Efrain Acosta faced the same kid last week at district and won but lost this time. Will Sivers lost in the blood round to the same kid he beat last week. It was just really disappointing but these guys did their best and I am proud of them.”
Avon Park and Lake Placid have been practicing hard all week to get ready for Friday's Class 1A State Tournament. The competition will be held at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
