SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Avon Park Red Devils, Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Okeechobee Brahmans Thursday night in the first home meet for the Blue Streaks.
Okeechobee was the overall winner for the meet beating all three of the Highlands County teams.
In the first match of the night Sebring went head-to-head with Lake Placid. The Green Dragons narrowly defeated the Blue Streaks by a final score of 30-27.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the meet,” said Sebring Coach Josh Miller. “For a weekday dual it was fun to have all the closest teams to us there. It was nice to have all the Highlands County teams. We lost to Lake Placid by three even though we won all five of the matches. Our sixth wrestler wasn’t able to make weight so we couldn’t have him wrestle in that match and so we didn’t get that forfeit. Lake Placid had nine wrestlers and beat us. Lake Placid had five forfeits so they were able to win. We had two wrestlers go 3-0 for the night. Andru Boyd and Curtis Harris both went 3-0 and had a good night. The Speigel Memorial Wrestling Tournament next week will really show us where everybody is at.”
The Green Dragons and Red Devils faced off in match two with Avon Park slipping past Lake Placid by a final score of 36-30. Sebring and Okeechobee battled with the Brahmans getting a 66-16 victory.
“The meet was good,” said Lake Placid Coach Steve Plummer. “We got to see a lot of people that we’ll be able to use in the upcoming Speigel Tournament and districts. We have six wrestlers that I think can go beyond regionals. Hunter Costello, Chase Costello and Carlos Padilla all really stood out to me. We beat Sebring and lost to Avon Park by six points.”
The third and final match was between Avon Park and Sebring with the Blue Streaks coming out on top 32-24.
Avon Park’s Austin Spires went undefeated in his matches at 152 pounds, while other Red Devils who went undefeated were Javier Arango in the heavyweight class, David Rodriguez at 106 pounds and Elvis Rodriguez at 113 pounds.
“I thought the meet was pretty good,” said Avon Park assistant coach Jeremy Daughtery. “We did really well as team. We have a small team so we have to look at as an individual competition as well. The veterans stood out to us. Javier Arango and Elvis and David Rodriguez , Austin Spires beat Efrin Acosta so that was a shock to beat him. We have two new guys in Giuliano Tejon and Jackson Colquitt and it is a building process for them because they are going to be on the team for a couple more years. I think it is a confidence builder for them. Everything we are doing is a build up for us to have a good district meet when we get there. Overall we did good and I was proud. There is always room for improvement and this gets us ready for districts.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons battled Okeechobee and came up short by a score of 48-7.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host their biggest event of the year the Speigel Memorial Invitational Tournament on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Lake Placid and Avon Park will both participate in the tournament along with several other schools from the area.
Sebring is preparing for the Class 2A district meet that will be held at the end of this month. Avon Park and Lake Placid are gearing up for the Class 1A district meet that is set for Feb. 23 in Mulberry.
