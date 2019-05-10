Wright disliked because he spoke truth
Rev. Jeremiah Wright does not want a division of the races. Rev. Wright was a progressive U.C.C. pastor who advocated for justice and accountability. He often held up a mirror to America’s past, which proved to be uncomfortable for some people.
Yes, his preaching influenced President Obama, but not to incite hate, but to find ways to build bridges. As a U.C.C. pastor, Rev. Wright used biblical language and precedent to prophetically call people to own up to what was not working, and to move us forward into who we, as a nation, are truly meant to be.
I sense that people hated Rev. Wright not for what he said, but because what he said was often true.
Rev. George Miller
Emmanuel UCC
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Rev. Wright was another in a long line of made up boogeymen by the Getting Old Party, who never got over that a Black man whitewashed their lily white candidates in two landslide victories. They spun this tale way out of proportion, yet they referred to President Obama as the "Kenyan Muslim", neither of which was true. Rev. Wright was of the Christian cult but because Mr. Trump's superior predecessor was associated with him, that tainted him for life. Your comment is quite accurate, but the Right Wing will never let facts get in the way of their agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.