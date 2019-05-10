Wright disliked because he spoke truth

Rev. Jeremiah Wright does not want a division of the races. Rev. Wright was a progressive U.C.C. pastor who advocated for justice and accountability. He often held up a mirror to America’s past, which proved to be uncomfortable for some people.

Yes, his preaching influenced President Obama, but not to incite hate, but to find ways to build bridges. As a U.C.C. pastor, Rev. Wright used biblical language and precedent to prophetically call people to own up to what was not working, and to move us forward into who we, as a nation, are truly meant to be.

I sense that people hated Rev. Wright not for what he said, but because what he said was often true.

Rev. George Miller

Emmanuel UCC

Sebring

0
1
1
0
0

Load comments