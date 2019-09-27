I write this in response to an opinion recently published in your newspaper written by Miguel Arceo.
I have read several of Miguel’s letters in the past and I believe he has every right to express his opinions. I might even agree on some of his points. I also understand that Miguel is a rather young man, still in high school. But I have also noticed that he apparently is starting to take a very precarious turn. And so I take offense to some of his recent statements.
To reiterate some of his statements, “It has been a year and a half since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the scene of the deaths of 17 students and nothing has changed.” And then ”...there has been no significant regulation passed to protect our schools.”
Wrong, and wrong again.
Within days after that Douglas High School shooting, the Sebring City Council (that’s right, local politicians) passed an ordinance to put a school resource officer in every school within the city limits. That was before the state (state politicians) passed the same law statewide. That’s not “nothing has changed.”
And then due to lessons learned at that school shooting, the protocols of all school resource officers were modified and updated to have officers respond towards the shooter. Immediately!
Miguel, I wonder if you would have the courage to do that if it were your job. That’s not “nothing has changed.”
And the hours upon hours that our law enforcement personnel have dedicated themselves to active shooter drills and other preparations to hopefully protect you if a situation occurs. That’s not “nothing has changed.”
And then what about the School Board. Every school in this county, and supposedly statewide, has reviewed and augmented school security in every way that is reasonable. And I might add, at no small expense to all of us taxpayers. Cameras, one entrance, fences, locked doors, and much more. Do you even recognize that? That’s not “nothing has changed”! I could go on, but space prevents me.
I know many in the liberal media would have folks believe that if you take guns away from law-abiding citizens, the problem would be solved. That is simply the wrong answer. Those intent on doing evil will simply find another tool to carry on their destruction. Remember 9/11. Not a single gun was used. Just box cutters and airplanes were used to carry out that terrorist action. Or how about the federal building in Oklahoma. A rented truck and fertilizer were used that time.
And one of the latest weapons being used, trucks and cars.
No Miguel, the answer is not simple. And there is no simple solution. But maybe you can remember, and I quote, “It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness.” Have you lite a candle, or are you just cursing the politicians, law enforcement, first responders and all the rest of us that are trying to prevent or mitigate these tragedies?
I know I may be a bit rough on you as a high school student, Miguel, but if you are going to write in an adult newspaper, and expect an adult audience, then you need to understand that some of us, myself included, have responded to mass shootings, and we, probably as much or more than you, would like to see this crazy stop.
Charlie Lowrance is a retired fire captain for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and is a current city councilman for the City of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Nothing has changed. Miguel was right and the fact that he's a high school student doesn't make him less than you. You are not as all knowing as you think. Your lame fix for school shootings falls far short of the mark and is a band-aid on a forest fire. A resource officer is not a solution to psychos with guns. Well armed police personnel fall victim to the instability of American behavior. You have a lot to learn. Like it or not, nothing has changed and nothing will as long as a weak government grovels to special interest and self serving gun splinter groups.
