Yamir W. Rivera Quiles
Yamir W. Rivera Quiles, 45, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 31, 1974, and passed away at AdventHealth Hospital (Orlando) on Nov. 14, 2019 at 2:31 p.m. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico (Bayamón) and since 2015, worked as the IT support analyst for Highlands County Clerk of Courts in Sebring, Florida. Yamir was a fan of boxing and Star Wars movies. He loved to visit Disney theme parks with his family and friends. He was a shy, quiet man with a great heart who believed in God.
Married in Canovanas, Puerto Rico on Feb. 21, 2003, Yamir is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Marisol Molina Diaz. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Yazid Yamir Rivera Molina (9); daughter, Kaytlin Marie Rivera Molina (9); stepsons, Yesiel S. Martinez Molina (24), Jan M. Martinez Molina (23); and stepdaughter, Yaimee N. Martinez Molina (22).
His family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported them throughout this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family while they transition to a life without him (GoFundMe). A visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
