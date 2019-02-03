Something that is interesting about working in a restaurant is that I get to meet people who are doing all kinds of different things with their lives. One of which is my friend Key.
Key has decided to downscale her life, and one of the first steps she has taken has been to get rid of some of her possessions. She has done this by having a yard sale.
I am only familiar with yard sales as a memory from my childhood when I would go with my grandparents. For this reason, I thought it would be interesting to find out what kind of experience my friend Key had in having her own yard sale.
My first priority was to see if Key had any prior experience with yard sales, just to try and anticipate what kind of know how she might have. Key said “This was my first time doing one as an adult. I've always helped my grandmother with hers once a year but I decided this year to give it a shot and I'll definitely do it again!”
I also wondered if Key had any difficulties the she had not expected throughout the process. She said “Honest there were some difficulties because people are so cheap. Who would've thought that getting rid of nice things was difficult.”
To me it sounds like she might not have made as much profit as she wanted, a feeling many in Highlands County are probably familiar with due to the fact that many who live here have had a yard sale at some point in time.
Since it seemed like Key had some experience I thought it might be good to ask for tips for other who are considering having their own yard sale. She said “don’t budge on prices just because you “want to get rid of it” or think that it’s “the earlier the better.”
I think it is also a good idea to try and have a clear picture of what you might be willing to negotiate on. Maybe some items are not as worth fighting over as others? Perhaps moderation is even the… Key.
And finally I thought it would be nice to ask a sort of open ended question by asking what her best and worst experiences with the who ordeal were. Best part of the yard sale was when a guy earlier in the day bought two lamps I had for sale as well as other things, to put in his home.
He came back later on that day and said " I don't want my money back but all I've gotta say is my wife hates all of this!” So I said 'I'm taking it because because you're ungrateful.' That by far was the best.”
She continued by saying “The worst was when a guy held up my 108$ Lilly Pulitzer dress and wanted it for $1.”
What a disappointment. However, it’s good to know that didn't keep her from having a positive outlook throughout the experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.