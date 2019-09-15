HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — City officials went looking for one good kid to help watchdog how Hollywood spends $165 million in bond money.
They found Edward “Eddy” Gelwasser, a self-described history nerd and senior at South Broward High with political aspirations.
Gelwasser, 17, is now on a team of 15 residents charged with making sure those millions are spent in the way promised: a new police headquarters, park upgrades and new sea walls, among other projects.
“This is a real hot button issue in Hollywood,” Gelwasser says of the bond, which will take 25 years to pay off. “People really care about this.”
And so does he.
So who is this kid who revels in the idea of poring over government documents in his spare time — a job akin to watching paint dry for most kids his age.
“He’s an older soul than I am,” says classmate Adina Mujica. “He actually likes things my parents like. Like music. He listens to the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd.”
His favorite movie: “Casablanca.”
“The whole atmosphere and the black and white film and the mist,” Gelwasser says of the 1942 Oscar winner. “Humphrey Bogart loves the woman but knows he has to let her go. I think that drama is missing from films today.”
Teacher Sonia Arteche, who had Gelwasser in her history class last year, describes him as smart, dedicated and mature beyond his years. She was not at all surprised he wanted a spot on Hollywood’s bond oversight committee.
“That is right up his alley,” Arteche said.
Sooner rather than later, Gelwasser’s keen attention to detail will likely come to the fore.
“He’s going to look for everything. I’m sorry for the adults,” Arteche said with a laugh. “He’s not going to let go. I’m just happy I’m not on that committee.”
