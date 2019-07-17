An iconic moment in American history happened 50 years ago on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 mission to the moon was a gargantuan effort of many people and a riveting display of what humans can accomplish when they are dedicated to a cause. If you, like me, weren’t alive when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, there are many ways you can discover the event that inspired greatness all over the world.
These books will take you out of this world:
“The Moon Landing, July 20, 1969” by Paul Mason details the social climate leading up to the “space race” and describes the urgency America felt to put the first man on the moon. This book also gives an exhaustive timeline of July 20, 1969 from the moment of touchdown to the moment they landed back on Earth.
“Hidden Figures: Young Readers’ Edition” by Margot Lee Shetterly is an adapted version of the “true story of four African-American women who helped launch our nation into space.” These women were called computers because they performed the computations necessary to send people and spacecraft beyond the atmosphere. This true and inspirational narrative is a testament to the remarkable power of the human mind.
“Katherine Johnson” by Thea Feldman is an illustrated biography featuring one of the women from “Hidden Figures” as mentioned above. Katherine was a young girl who loved numbers and she grew up into one of the most brilliant mathematicians to have graced this planet.
“Moon: A Peek-Through Picture Book” illustrated by Britta Teckentrup is a beautiful picture book with cut-outs that show the phases of the moon as it shines down on animals from all over the world.
To honor the Apollo 11 mission, NASA has a dedicated web page listing events that will commemorate this monumental feat, it is accessible from nasa.gov. To mention a few of the many events, you can watch a celebration of the heroes of the Apollo program, July 19, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., called NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future. NASA will also replay the original moon landing broadcast online July 20, 2019 at 4 p.m — NASA TV special coverage: 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 mission landing on the surface of the Moon. Both of these videos will be available at www.nasa.gov/nasalive.
Oct. 5, 2019 is International Observe the Moon Night; this is an event to encourage observation, appreciation, and understanding of our Moon. International Observe the Moon Night has been held annually since 2010. To find an event near you, visit the Annual Event page at moon.nasa.gov.
These books are available at Heartland Library Cooperative branches and so are more resources about the moon landing, the moon, or the decade of the 1960s in general. For branch hours of operation, visit www.myhlc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.