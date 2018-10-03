“Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus” turns 200 this year. Mary Shelley’s classic novel, published when she was just 20 years old, tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a grotesque, sapient Creature by experimenting with human remains.
“Frankenstein” is arguably the first science fiction novel, and has had a profound influence on literature and popular culture. It has inspired numerous movies, TV shows, video games, graphic novels, and other derivative works.
Frankenstein was first conceived in 1816. Mary and her future husband, Percy Bysshe Shelley, were staying with Lord Byron in Switzerland and challenged each other to a ghost story contest. This challenge also led to John Polidori’s “The Vampyre,” a short story that is arguably the first of the romantic vampire literary genre.
For more information on Frankenstein’s background, check out “The Lady and Her Monsters” by Roseanne Montillo, which traces the elements that inspired Mary, among them Enlightenment philosophy, galvanism, and the occult. Also highly recommended is “Romantic Outaws,” Charlotte Gordon’s dual biography of Mary Shelley and her mother, feminist writer and philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft. Although they never met, as Wollstonecraft died shortly after Shelley’s birth, their lives closely parallel each other. Both became famous writers in love with other famous writers, both were single mothers who had children out of wedlock, and both wrote crucial texts in their respective genres.
The Creature is one of the classic movie monsters, most famously portrayed by Boris Karloff in the 1931 film “Frankenstein.” Karloff also played the creature in “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) and “Son of Frankenstein” (1939) before passing the role to Lon Chaney in 1942’s “Ghost of Frankenstein.” The role has also been played by Bela Lugosi, Glenn Strange, Christopher Lee, Robert De Niro, Benedict Cumberbatch, and numerous other actors. Most film depictions are inspired by Karloff’s portrayal, which is the character’s most iconic image.
The Creature frequently appears in other horror films and TV shows. Virtually every kind of media has a Frankenstein adaptation: there are songs, plays, a ballet, musicals, comic books, video games, toys, and even food.
Your Highlands County Libraries have numerous copies of the novel “Frankenstein,” including an annotated version that provides historical context and background information to the story; it also has over 200 illustrations. We also have several of the film adaptations.
This month, the Avon Park Library will be holding a Frankenstein film festival. Join us at 2 p.m. every Saturday in October for a classic horror film. Contact the Library at 863-452-3803 for titles, or pick up a schedule the next time you visit us.
On Saturday, Oct. 27, we’re holding our family Halloween event. The fun starts at 10 a.m. with storytime and a Make Your Own Monster craft, followed by an animated film at 11, with free popcorn and candy. We’d love to see your costume, whether you’re a spooky monster, a superhero, or a princess.
For more information, please visit the Avon Park Library in person at 100 N. Museum Ave., online at www.myhlc.org, or call 863-452-3803.
