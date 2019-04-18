Years of service honored

From left: Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green congratulates Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief I Jason ‘Luke’ Andrews after the Board of County Commission, in the background, has honored them for years of service.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — In 1999, Jason “Luke” Andrews started as a full-time firefighter with Highlands County Fire Service. Five years later, Kyle Green got hired as a finish equipment operator with the Road and Bridge Department.

Highlands County commissioners honored them Tuesday for, respectively, 20 and 15 years of service. Andrews started as a firefighter/emergency medical technician and was promoted in 2007 to fire services specialist.

In January this year, he rose to the rank of battalion chief 1 with Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Andrews actually started working with the fire service at age 14, as a junior volunteer, before Fire Services Supervisor Tim Eures started with the service.

Green has been director of his department since January 2009. He, along with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., is responsible for making sure Sebring Parkway Phase 3 gets completed this year, followed by Phase 2 in the coming year or two.

Green has also been working on road paving issues throughout the county, and alongside Howerton to address countywide drainage issues.

Also honored Tuesday, although he was not on hand that day, was Mark Lawrence who has had a five-year career as a landfill equipment operator at the landfill.

He was hired April 2014. His position changed in October 2016 to a landfill operator I, and then he was promoted in November 2018 to landfill operator II.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments