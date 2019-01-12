AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team was unable to overcome an early 20-point deficit as they lost their fourth game in a row by a score of 71-57 to the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Thursday night.
“Little off on offense tonight, missing one of our best players tonight,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora. “Not making any excuses, they (Bartow) are a physical team and used a full-court press throughout the game. We did a pretty good job at handling the pressure for the most part.”
The loss dropped the Red Devils to 7-5 on the season.
Bartow came out shooting from long distance as three of their first four baskets were from beyond the arc, two by Martin Johnson and one by Jordan Daughtry as the Yellow Jackets took an 11-5 lead.
The first quarter ended with Bartow holding a seven-point lead at 19-12.
Behind a pair of threes by Alex Vigo, the Yellow Jackets started the second quarter with 10 unanswered points to open a 17-point lead, 29-12, which grew to 20 points at 35-15 midway through the second quarter.
The Red Devils fought back, holding the Yellow Jackets to two points over the last four minutes of the half while Avon Park scored 11, six by Dylan Page. The Red Devils managed to cut into Bartow’s lead and went into halftime trailing 37-26.
Avon Park continued to pull closer to Bartow in the third period by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 12-6 in the first four minutes to get within five at 43-38.
The Red Devils were unable to hold on to the momentum as Bartow rebuilt its lead back to 11 by the end of the third quarter with the score being 52-41.
A 3-pointer by Leroy Small early in the fourth quarter got the Red Devils back within 10 points of Bartow.
The Yellow Jackets answered with 3-pointers by Vigo and Tyrone Smith to take a 60-44 lead.
Despite three points by Malcolm Dewberry, Travis Hill and Small towards the end of the game, it was not enough as Avon Park fell to Bartow by a final score of 71-57.
“We missed seven or eight free throws and a bunch of layups,” said O’Hora. “It seemed like every time we missed a layup they came back down and knocked down a three, so that becomes a five point swing. That’s the difference between winning and losing. You do that three, four, five times a game and you lose like we did tonight.”
Daithan Davis led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 15 points. Daughtry score 11 and Joshua Simons added 10 in the win.
Rickey Lovette and Dewberry led the Red Devils with 13 points. Page, Hill and Small each scored eight in the loss.
The Red Devils tried to stop their slide on Friday night against Osceola Christian Preparatory. Results were not available at press time.
