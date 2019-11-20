AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present, Yoga in the Museum, by Nancy Dale Ph.D.
Beginning today, Nov. 20, HCA is offering Wednesday evening yoga classes, by Nancy Dale, Ph.D. at the Peter Powell Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park. Classes are held on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.
The cost for the hour-and-a-half class is $10, or four classes for $36. To sign up, contact Natalie at 863-414-7923 or email info@heartlandculturalalliance.org.
For yoga questions, contact Nancy Dale at 863-214-8351 or email nancydalephd@gmail.com.
As a certified Iyengar Yoga Practioner for more than 20 years, Dr. Dale introduces the postures, body integration and breathing techniques that contribute to health and wellness through this traditional yoga practice.
What is yoga? The word “yoga” means “union,” stressing a mental/physical integration of the mind and body through various levels of “asanas” or postures and “pranayama,” a rhythmic control of the breath, to improve body alignment, build strength and quiet the restless mind in order to focus on the attainment of this goal. Iyengar yoga is a researched Yoga discipline developed over 70 years ago by BKS Iyengar, stressing individual development.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.