The Factual Results of the Obstruction Investigation
Volume II “addresses the President’s actions towards the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and related matters, and his actions towards the Special Counsel’s investigation. Volume II separately states its framework and the considerations that guided that investigation.”
The chronology and legal analysis of President Trump’s attempts to cover-up the Russian interference in his campaign notes, but does not excuse, his insecurity regarding the legitimacy of his election due to the massive Russian interference. Instead, it focuses on the president’s actions to provide a counter-narrative which morphed into lies and misdeeds aimed at interference in the legal outcomes of the investigations, grand jury proceedings, and resulting prosecutions.
The report dissects 11 discrete instances of actions, as well as the unrelenting efforts to undermine and curtail the investigation and to seek the removal of the Special Counsel.
Each action includes an analysis of “the elements [to] obstruction of justice,” nexus to a proceeding, and intent. These sections, combined with a “overarching factual issues” section, provides the foundation for Section III: Legal Defenses to the Application of Obstruction-of-Justice statutes to the President.
The Special Counsel dismisses the President’s Personal Counsel’s repeated attempts to “advance statutory and constitutional defenses to the potential application of the obstruction-of-justice statutes to the President’s conduct.”
After noting that the specific statute, 18 USC § 1512©(2) cited as the president’s proposed interpretation, as “contrary to the litigating position of the Department of Justice and is not supported by principles of statutory construction,” the report tackles constitutional issues raised.
While acknowledging “the Department of Justice and the courts have not definitely resolved these constitutional issues,” the office analyzes the issues through “the framework of Supreme Court precedent addressing the separation of powers.” The Special Counsel concludes: “[O]ur analysis led us to conclude that the obstruction-of-justice statutes can validly prohibit a president’s corrupt efforts to use his official powers to curtail, end, or interfere with an investigation.”
After deciding not to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgement,” the Special Counsel states: “we did not draw ultimate conclusions about the president’s conduct. The evidence we obtained about the president’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that would need to be resolved if we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment. At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Appendix C
The president did himself no favor by refusing to answer or clarify the September 17, 2018 questions — based on factual evidence uncovered — that the Special Counsel submitted for written response under oath, after negotiations for a face-to-face meeting failed.
The President’s Personal Counsel submitted the responses on November 20 and on December 3, the Special Counsel’s office informed counsel the responses were insufficient, noting that the President stated on more than 30 occasions that he “does not ‘recall’ or ‘remember’ or have an ‘independent recollection’. Further, other answers are deemed ‘incomplete or imprecise.’”
After offering the president a follow-on face-to-face interview “to voluntarily provide us with information…to evaluate in the context of all the evidence we have gathered,” the president refused.
Conclusion
After reading the report, I came away sobered but enlightened. I now understand more thoroughly the threat the Russian government and Putin’s pack of oligarchs present to our nation; it is a more direct threat to our nation than the Soviet Union ever was.
The report also reveals corruption and corrupt intent as a greater threat to our nation’s future than any partisan or ideological squabble. Some may argue that the “other side” is just as bad or worse. The report shows that is not the point. The point is accountability for one’s actions.
Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose arc of public service spans decorated action during the Vietnam War to head of the FBI through both Republican and Democratic administrations, has performed this latest duty with great integrity. It is up to us to turn that service into our nation’s next chapter.
Polly Parks is a resident of Sebring and correspondent to the Highlands News Sun. Any opinions expressed are her own. She can be reached at pollyparks@earthlink.net.
