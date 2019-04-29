Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s “Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election” (redacted) has been released (www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf). Anyone who values their vote should read it.
As gripping as a true-to-life spy novel and divided into manageable sections, it is clear that Special Counsel Mueller wants U.S. voters to determine for themselves what the facts and legal and Constitutional analysis means.
The report is divided into two volumes with four appendixes. Appendix C, President Trump’s written responses under oath to questions from the Special Counsel’s office, is required reading.
Volume I “describes the factual results of the Special Counsel’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and its interactions with the Trump Campaign. Section I describes the scope of the investigation. Sections II and III describe the principal ways Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Section IV describes links between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign. Section V sets forth the Special Counsel’s charging decisions.”
While the report is redacted, it does not undermine the flow or gist of what is being recounted.
Volume I: Russian Interference
Special Counsel Mueller states upfront that: “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” The report catalogues this in chilling and thorough detail.
Following an Executive Summary and an overview of the investigation, Section III describes how beginning in 2014, the highest levels of the Russian government, including President Vladimir Putin, authorized and directed interference to benefit those who they perceived as Hillary Clinton’s prime opponents to the U.S. Presidency: Donald J. Trump and, to a lesser extent, Bernie Sanders. The Report does not speculate as to why the Russian government favored these candidates over Ms. Clinton.
Besides person-to-person attempts to compromise Candidate Trump’s loose campaign apparatus, there were three cyber warfare components.
Beginning in 2014 was an “active measures” campaign directed by the Internet Research Agency (IRA). The IRA, funded and directed by a close Putin oligarch, undertook “a social media campaign designed to provoke and amplify political and social discord in the United States.” Everyone who used social media during the campaign was likely exposed to this nefarious disinformation campaign; it behooves us to examine how our perceptions may have been altered as a result.
The second component details operations by units of the Russian Federation’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) which, in March 2016, systematically began in hacking “the computers and email accounts of organizations, employees, and volunteers supporting the Clinton Campaign….[and] the computer networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).” The GRU later released stolen documents through online personas, ‘DCLeaks’ and ‘Guccifer 2.0,’ and later through the organization, WikiLeaks.”
A third operation, “Additional GRU Cyber Operations” was cyber warfare targeting Democrat-linked victims, as well as the administration of U.S. elections. For instance, over 120 email accounts used by Florida county officials were subject to spearfishing attacks, and according to the FBI, at least one county government was compromised. The sections ends with details on how the Trump Campaign aided in the dissemination of the stolen materials.
Section IV addresses the extensive Russian links to and contacts with the Trump Campaign and the Trump Transition, providing a clear roadmap into how Vladimir Putin uses the Russian state apparatus to disrupt and undermine democracy in the U.S. and other nations. It also describes the circle of corrupt oligarchs that do his bidding.
For business and/or venality, President Trump, and many of those he surrounded himself with in the campaign, were thoroughly enmeshed with the Russian oligarchs, a criminal gang that Putin convenes regularly to amplify his authoritarian dictates.
Volume I ends with prosecution and non-charging decisions of the interference investigation.
Part 2 of this article covers Volume II, Appendix C, and the author’s conclusions.
Polly Parks is a resident of Sebring and correspondent to the Highlands News Sun. Any opinions expressed are her own. She can be reached at pollyparks@earthlink.net.
