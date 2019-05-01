Many times, teens and young adults are missed in discussions about what is happening around the county. Young children and adults are the usual focus of things to do or places to go in Highlands County. The libraries in Highlands County, however, take pride in having things that this slightly overlooked age group can benefit from utilizing.
All three libraries in Highlands County have book collections dedicated to this group. Some new additions to this collection include “The Princess and the Fangirl” by Ashley Poston, “Mera: Tidebreaker” by Danielle Paige, and “Sherwood” by Meagan Spooner.
“The Princess and the Fangirl” is part of the Geekerella series and follows the story of actress Jessica Stone. Jessica Stone plays the part of the beloved Princess Amara, famous in the Starfield fandom. While attending an event similar to what we call comicons, ExcelsiCon in the book series, Stone meets her literal face match, named Imogen, and decides to pull a twin switch. Can these look-a-likes pull off such a task, especially with how different their lives are? Will this accidental meeting change their lives forever?
The next new addition, “Mera: Tidebreaker,” is great for graphic novel lovers. Mera is royalty, a teen princess, residing in the land of Xebel, which is ruled by Atlantis. This young princess is expected by all, including her father to marry, but this isn’t the plan Mera had in mind. Mera wants to take control of her own destiny and decides the assassination of Arthur Curry will do just that for her. Will Mera be able to complete the plan or will the charms of Curry throw her off track?
Another great story of a young woman taking her life into her own hands is in the pages of “Sherwood.” This Robin Hood retelling will please all fans of Robin Hood and girl power novels. With Robin Hood dead, Maid Marian must decide how her future will unfold. Will she bend to the demands of horrible Guy of Gisborne, the sheriff’s right hand? Does her future include marriage to this dastardly devil?
These books mentioned are really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new Young Adult additions to the library, and they are not the only resources available for teens at Highlands County libraries. Recently, at the Avon Park branch, a young adult space was formed. Complete with computers and tables, this space is great for any young person wishing to study or play computer games. There is even a dedicated teen coloring zone and a table equipped with studying must haves, like highlighters and pencils.
Along with the teen zone, books, DVDs, and video games are available in the libraries. There are also resources young adults can access from home. If you or your teen is struggling with a certain subject, Universal Class can help. Universal Class is a free resource which anyone with a Heartland Library Cooperative card can access. These self-paced courses provide a certificate upon completion. Some of the available courses include English Composition 101, Essay Writing 101, Pre-Algebra 101, ABCs of Algebra, and Chemistry 101. These are just a few of the many classes available. All classes are instructor-led. While this is not a tutoring service, it can be of assistance for those in need of a little more practice.
For these resources, and many more, visit www.myhlc.org or any one of the library branches.
