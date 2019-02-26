Readers should know that students in the Sebring High School Jazz Ensemble and the Sebring Middle School Pep Band had an awesome experience recently. Their appearance was arranged by the Flying Musicians Association (FMA) at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, which is held annually at the Sebring Regional Airport. These two student organizations, along with the FMA Brass, a brass quintet from the Tampa area, all appeared on the same afternoon so that each group could watch and enjoy the others. Following their musical performances, the students then received lunch and were able to tour the grounds while observing the various aircraft. Who knows? Among that group of students we may now have some young people who have felt the excitement and discovered the possibility of aviation in their future!
We send huge thanks to Tony Juliano of SHS and to Chris McCammon of SMS for the effort they put into giving their students this opportunity. Hopefully, parents and administrators of Highlands County Schools are aware of the gift they have in these two young men and the enthusiasm and support they give to their students!
This year was the fourth year that the Sebring High School Jazz ensemble performed. According to Mr. Juliano, “the music students were asking him if they were performing this year.” This was also Scott Berden‘s fourth time attending; playing guitar in the jazz ensemble. Scott heard the message that FMA has a scholarship intended for high school junior and senior music students wanting to learn to fly – FMA Solo program. Scott is now Highland County’s first FMA Solo nominee.
We also thank Lynn Postel for his efforts in bringing the FMA Brass to Sebring, and we sincerely appreciate and thank Moriah Ruth, Miles Reese, and “The Poor Boys of Paris” who added their talents to the musical enjoyment during Expo. We also thank Cassandra McGlenn of Sun ’n’ Lake Elementary School who had her chorus ready to sing for us but, sadly, had to cancel because of the weather on the day they were to appear. Thanks too to the Expo personnel for providing lunches for all performers.
The Flying Musicians Association, a 501(C)3 nonprofit association of over 600 pilot/musicians, are extremely pleased with the growth each year in the efforts of local musicians and the community towards helping us. Music needs to be heard and musicians need to perform. You give students not only the opportunity to perform before members of the community, but also to introduce them to some of the excitement of aviation. Reach out to FMA if you would like to participate in 2020.
John Zapp Sr. is FMA president and CEO. Judy Barnhart is a local FMA member. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
