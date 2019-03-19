As a writer for Mother Jones magazine, Shane Bauer, author of "American Prisons," went undercover as a $9-per-hour corrections officer at Winnfield Correctional Center in Louisiana for Corrections Corporation of America to try to understand the life of a corrections officer. Reading of his experience certainly helps one understand as reported (3/10/19 Prison staffing shortage) why this situation exists and maybe why it will continue, since the guards are besieged with outrageous behavior by inmates, name calling, spat upon, urine thrown at them, a barrage of Administrative Remedy Procedures filed against them by inmates claiming they were mistreated, denied a privilege, called a name or suffered some unjust disciplinary action.
The University of Rochester Medical Center reports that, "The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so," claiming "Good judgment isn’t something they can excel in, at least not yet" and that "the connections between the emotional part of the brain and the decision-making center are still developing."
So, now in a very stupid attempt to fill the 2,000 current vacancy rate that exists in the Florida Department of Corrections, some genius has introduced a bill to change the age from 19 to 18 for prison guards. Oh, I'm sure that's the answer!
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
